USTMA Appoints New Director of Government Affairs

Sean Moore, director of government affairs for USTMA.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has appointed Sean Moore as director of government affairs.

In this role, Moore will guide strategy for USTMA’s federal government affairs program and lead the association’s state advocacy efforts working with member companies and allied organizations.

Moore joins USTMA with more than a decade of experience directing trade association government affairs programs. Most recently, he was Director of State and Local Government Affairs for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, where he was responsible for implementing the association’s advocacy agenda in all 50 states. Moore also worked for the Consumer Specialty Products Association (now known as the Household and Commercial Products Association), where he directed government affairs strategy in 24 states and oversaw the association’s Industrial and Automotive Products Division and its automotive affiliate.

“Sean is an accomplished leader with extensive experience running successful industry government affairs programs and will be a valuable asset to our strong USTMA team.  Under Sean’s direction, the USTMA will continue to advocate for improved tire safety performance, champion the industry’s domestic economic contributions, promote policies to develop and incentivize scrap tire markets, and lead efforts to enact unsafe used tire legislation,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO.

A Maryland native, Moore has also lived in Great Falls, Montana, where he volunteered as an AmeriCorps VISTAcommunity liaison with Rural Dynamics, Inc. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Dickinson College and a Master’s in Public Policy and Administration from Northwestern University.

 

