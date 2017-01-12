News/DOT
US DOT Adds Federal Committee on Automation

The U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has established a new advisory committee focused on automation across a number of transportation modes.

The committee, which includes leading professionals and experts in their field, is hosting its first meeting on Jan. 16.

As technology develops, automation may play a larger role in a number of modes of transportation, the DOT said. This committee will help share best practices, challenges and opportunities in automation.

“During my time at the department, we have fostered some of the most significant technological changes to ever take place in transportation, and we did so while keeping our focus on the safety of the American people,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. ”This new automation committee will work to advance life-saving innovations while boosting our economy and making our transportation network more fair, reliable and efficient.”

The new committee members are:

  1. Co-Chair: Mary Barra- General Motors, Chairman and CEO
  2. Co-Chair: Eric Garcetti- Mayor of Los Angeles, CA
  3. Vice Chair: Dr. J. Chris Gerdes- Stanford University, Professor of Engineering
  4. Gloria Boyland- FedEx, Corporate Vice President, Operations & Service Support
  5. Robin Chase- Zipcar; Buzzcar; Veniam, Co-founder of Zipcar and Veniam
  6. Douglas Chey- Hyperloop One, Senior Vice President of Systems Development
  7. Henry Claypool- Community Living Policy Center, Policy Director
  8. Mick Cornett- Mayor of Oklahoma City, OK
  9. Mary “Missy” Cummings- Duke University, Director, Humans and Autonomy Lab, Pratt School of Engineering
  10. Dean Garfield- Information Technology Industry Council, President and CEO
  11. Mary Gustanski- Delphi Automotive, Vice President of Engineering & Program Management
  12. Debbie Hersman- National Safety Council, President and CEO
  13. Rachel Holt- Uber, Regional General Manager, United States and Canada
  14. Lisa Jackson- Apple, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives
  15. Tim Kentley-Klay- Zoox, Co-founder and CEO
  16. John Krafcik- Waymo, CEO
  17. Gerry Murphy- Amazon, Senior Corporate Counsel, Aviation
  18. Robert Reich- University of California, Berkeley, Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy, Richard and Rhoda Goldman School of Public Policy
  19. Keller Rinaudo- Zipline International, CEO
  20. Chris Spear- American Trucking Association (ATA), President and CEO
  21. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger- Safety Reliability Methods, Inc., Founder and CEO
  22. Bryant Walker Smith- University of South Carolina, Assistant Professor, School of Law and (by courtesy) School of Engineering
  23. Jack Weekes- State Farm Insurance, Operations Vice President, Innovation Team
  24. Ed Wytkind- President, Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO
  25. John Zimmer- Lyft, Co-founder and President

 

