US DOT Adds Federal Committee on Automation

The U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has established a new advisory committee focused on automation across a number of transportation modes.

The committee, which includes leading professionals and experts in their field, is hosting its first meeting on Jan. 16.

As technology develops, automation may play a larger role in a number of modes of transportation, the DOT said. This committee will help share best practices, challenges and opportunities in automation.

“During my time at the department, we have fostered some of the most significant technological changes to ever take place in transportation, and we did so while keeping our focus on the safety of the American people,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. ”This new automation committee will work to advance life-saving innovations while boosting our economy and making our transportation network more fair, reliable and efficient.”

The new committee members are: