U.S. Trade Court Questions Ruling on Chinese Truck and Bus Tires

The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) announced that it was partly remanding the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) final negative material injury determination in the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations of Chinese truck and bus tires.

The USW appealed to the court regarding the ITC’s final determination to not enact anti-dumping duties as high as 22.57% and countervailing duties as high as 65.46% on Chinese truck and bus tires, according to the Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau (TRIB).

The court concluded that:

The ITC’s negative adverse price effects determination is not supported by substantial evidence.

The ITC’s negative threat determination is not supported by substantial evidence.

Therefore, the court remanded the ITC’s final determination for reconsideration is consistent with their opinion, TRIB said.

The court also ordered that:

The ITC shall file its remand redetermination on or before January 4, 2019.

The ITC shall file the administrative record on remand on or before January 18, 2019.

The parties shall file any comments on the remand redetermination on or before February 4, 2019

The parties shall file replies to the comments on or before March 6, 2019

The joint appendix shall be filed on or before March 20, 2019.

The full opinion and order from the court can be viewed here: https://www.cit.uscourts.gov/SlipOpinions/Slip_op18/18-151.pdf