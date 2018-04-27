US Companies Lose 20% of Income to Fraud

According to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American companies lose a staggering 20% of income to fraud. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners has estimated that $600 billion of revenue may have been lost in a single year due to fraud and abuse.

In many cases, such fraud is not detected until it is too late. Lipton CPA Associates, LLC Accounting and Forensics uses their “Customized Forensic Accounting Techniques” to detect and prevent such frauds as well as determine and recover losses which may have already occurred according to the company.

