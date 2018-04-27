News/Fraud
April 27, 2018

US Companies Lose 20% of Income to Fraud

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

Free Webinar: Exploring TreadWright and Tire Sustainability

Epicor Announces March Sweepstakes Winners

US Companies Lose 20% of Income to Fraud

Alliance Launches New Radial OTR Tire Line

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

Camso Introduces Seven New Construction Tires

Hunter Engineering Introduces Revolution WalkAway Tire Changer

Pirelli Develops Custom Tires for the Most Expensive Car in the World

BKT Partners with Kultevat to Create Dandelion Rubber Compound for Tires

According to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American companies lose a staggering 20% of income to fraud. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners has estimated that $600 billion of revenue may have been lost in a single year due to fraud and abuse.

In many cases, such fraud is not detected until it is too late. Lipton CPA Associates, LLC Accounting and Forensics uses their “Customized Forensic Accounting Techniques” to detect and prevent such frauds as well as determine and recover losses which may have already occurred according to the company.

The company encourages attorneys, bankers, business owners and managers to contact them and discuss any concerns regarding this topic.

Show Full Article