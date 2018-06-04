U.S AutoForce Acquires Tire’s Warehouse

U.S. AutoForce (USAF), a division of U.S. Venture, Inc., acquired Corona, California company Tire’s Warehouse (TWI) on June 1.

The organizations combined forces to create the most impactful distributor in the country, the companies say. As part of its strategy, U.S. AutoForce decided to retain the Tire’s Warehouse name, company structure, employees and ways of business for the foreseeable future.

“We are excited by the opportunity to combine the TWI and USAF families,” says Pat Hietpas, president of U.S. AutoForce. “Their expansion up and down the West Coast is impressive, and their reputation for outstanding customer service and strong company culture falls directly in line with both our business strategy and values. We’re confident this venture will give our customers an even bigger competitive edge.”

Tire’s Warehouse was established in 1969 by the Helmle family and has operated as family-owned ever since. TWI has helped independent tire retailers expand and grow their businesses through an expansive inventory, competitive pricing, free twice-daily delivery and unparalleled customer service.

“After more than 50 years of business and continued growth, Tire’s Warehouse is extremely proud of the level of service our customers have come to expect from us,” says Dan King, president of TWI. “This acquisition will give us access to new resources, brands and channels and our valued dealer network will only experience the positive effects of this transition. We plan to not only maintain those expectations but build on them further.”

U.S. AutoForce, a division of U.S. Venture, is a leading wholesale tire distributor that supports dealers’ automotive aftermarket business needs to give them“Your Power to Win.” Tire’s Warehouse is leading tire distributor offering e service for over 50 years, providing twice daily deliveries to the West Coast, including California, Nevada and Arizona.

USAF’s parent company, U.S. Venture, has been family-owned since its inception in 1951. Headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, U.S. Venture is a distributor of petroleum and renewable energy products, lubricants and tires and parts for the automotive aftermarket. USAF customers have come to expect best-in-class service, extensive inventories, strategically-placed distribution centers, and value-added marketing and technology platforms to help drive sales and growth.

