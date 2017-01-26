University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarships Open
The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is now accepting applications for automotive scholarships.
“Thanks to the generosity of so many industry organizations and individuals, this will be a record year for scholarships awarded to students planning to enter the automotive industry upon graduation,” said Pete Kornafel, a trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We are pleased to have added more scholarship opportunities for the 2017-18 school year and encourage interested students to apply today.”
Interested candidates can view a wide array of scholarship opportunities from more than 30 industry organizations at automotivescholarships.com. By completing a single application, students may be considered for multiple scholarships for the 2017-18 school year, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation said.
Scholarships are available to students enrolled in college and ASE/NATEF-certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.
The deadline for applications is March 31, 2017.