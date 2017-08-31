UCX Calipers Receives Manufactured Again Certification from MERA

UCX Calipers is one of the first fourteen remanufactures to be approved for participation in the Manufactured Again Certification program. Developed by MERA – The Remanufacturing Association, the program showcases certified remanufacturing facilities that meet the same quality standards as new manufacturing facilities. The program also recognizes the environmental benefits of remanufacturing.

Rob Wright, managing director, UCX Calipers, stated, “UCX is honored to be part of the inaugural group to receive this important certification. John Chalifoux, president and COO, MERA, and his team are to be commended for establishing this program that recognizes remanufacturers with certified facilities that meet internationally-recognized quality standards such as ISO 9001. Quality is of the utmost importance to UCX and we are proud to be one of the first ambassadors of the certification program.”

ISO 9001 is one of the automotive industry’s most widely-used international quality standards. UCX first received ISO 9001 certification in 2004.

Learn more about remanufacturing and the Manufactured Again Certification program at ManufacturedAgain.com.