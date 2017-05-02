UCX Calipers Expands Product Lines

UCX Calipers has released 142 new caliper SKUs to their Friction Ready, Loaded and Black Medallion Caliper product lines.

The new product offerings follows the significant upgrade to the company’s IT infrastructure in 2016, which has allowed UCX Calipers to quickly identify and add new part numbers, the company said.

“We are especially excited to release 58 new part numbers in our Black Medallion line. This is our fastest growing product line as professional technicians have embraced the cosmetic and functional benefits of our unique black coating,” said Rob Wright, UCX Calipers managing director. “We are jazzed about the new tools we have to provide accurate and complete application and part number information to our loyal customers.”

For more information about the new products, visit ucx.com.