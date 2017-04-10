UCX Calipers Celebrates 20 Years

UCX Calipers is celebrating 20 years of business in 2017.

The company was founded by Dave Wright, Paul Schuck and Rob Wright in Cleveland, Ohio, with the goal of providing a professional grade remanufactured disc brake caliper for the professional technician.

Today, UCX Calipers has grown to 100 employees in facilities totaling 100,000 square feet. The company’s focus remains on the professional technician and the company sells exclusively to the warehouse distributors that comprise the traditional aftermarket. UCX Calipers has customers across 48 states and 6 Canadian provinces.

“The traditional aftermarket is still a people-to-people business,” said Rob Wright. “The majority of our customers have been with us for a long time and have become friends as well as business partners. We want to thank them and our great employees for their support these last 20 years.”

Dave, Paul and Rob continue to own and operate UCX Calipers in Cleveland.