News/wheel weights
July 16, 2018

U.W.T. Offers New Wheel Weight Pliers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

U.W.T. Offers New Wheel Weight Pliers

TravelCenters of America Starts Retread Production at First Plant

Yokohama Tire Fires 29 Employees Over Pre-Employment Requirements

Corghi Introduces Its Largest, Heavy-Duty Tire Changer in the U.S. Market

Pirelli Joins BMW for Oktoberfest

TireHub Opens Doors to Dealers, Retailers

Moody’s Report Calls for Urgent Action by ATD

Bridgestone Dropping ATD for Passenger, LT Tire Distribution

Moody's Again Places ATD Rating Under Review

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

uwt-wheel-weight-pliers-

U.W.T. Inc’s new Wheel Weight Pliers (UWTPLIERS, UWTPLR) facilitate removing wheel weights without force.

The pliers use leverage, making them very simple to use, and eliminate wheel scratches or pinching fingers.

The pliers come with or without a hammer on the end to replace wheel weights with one tool.

All parts are made in the USA and all parts are replaceable.

For additional information, visit UWT Inc.

Show Full Article