U.W.T. Offers New Wheel Weight Pliers

U.W.T. Inc’s new Wheel Weight Pliers (UWTPLIERS, UWTPLR) facilitate removing wheel weights without force.
The pliers use leverage, making them very simple to use, and eliminate wheel scratches or pinching fingers.
The pliers come with or without a hammer on the end to replace wheel weights with one tool.
All parts are made in the USA and all parts are replaceable.
