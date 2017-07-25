News/Automated Vechicles
July 25, 2017

U.S. House Subcommittee Approves Automated Vehicles Bill

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protections held a hearing on a bill to advance the testing and deployment of highly automated vehicles on July 19.

After considering several proposed amendments, they were ultimately withdrawn and the subcommittee approved the bill by voice vote. Some members voiced concerns about the withdrawn amendments covering rural access, cyber security and privacy, but Subcommittee Chairman Bob Latta, R-Ohio, said there would be an opportunity to address these issues in the full committee.

The bill is slated for a full committee markup next week.

