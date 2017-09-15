U.S. DOT Releases Revisions to Self-Driving Cars Guidance

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have released new federal guidance for Automated Driving Systems (ADS): A Vision for Safety 2.0.

This document updates the original 2016 guidance by incorporating public and congressional feedback.

The guidance focuses on SAE International Levels of Automation and clarifies that entities do not to wait to test or deploy their ADS. It also revises unnecessary design elements from safety self-assessment and aligns federal guidance with the latest developments and industry terminology.

“The new guidance supports further development of this important new technology, which has the potential to change the way we travel and how we deliver goods and services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. “The safe deployment of automated vehicle technologies means we can look forward to a future with fewer traffic fatalities and increased mobility for all Americans.”

Discussions between DOT and NHTSA have already begun about A Vision for Safety 3.0 due to how fast the technology is evolving.