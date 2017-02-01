U.S. AutoForce Expands in Texas

U.S. AutoForce has acquired the San Antonio, Texas-based wholesaler Wellborn Tire Group.

After the deal closed on Jan. 4, Wellborn’s wholesale location, which operated under the name O’Malley Tire, reopened on Jan. 9 as a U.S. AutoForce location.

The family-owned business was in operation for 40 years.

According to a letter from U.S. Autoforce and Wellborn, most Wellborn Tire employees will join U.S. AutoForce.

U.S. AutoForce is based in Appleton, Wisc., and operates 22 warehouses throughout the country.