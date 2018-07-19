Tyromer Earns 2018 Sustainability Leadership Award

Rubber recycling and devulcanization company Tyromer Inc. has won a 2018 Sustainability Leadership Award from Business Intelligence Group (BIG). BIG Awards seek to recognize companies and individuals with persistence, vision, and creativity.

“We are proud to recognize Tyromer Inc. for their socially responsible and environmentally sustainable effort on waste tire recycling,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer with BIG. “Our judges felt that their vision and strategy make a significant impact in driving the circular economy in the tire industry, and gave Tyromer the highest rating as reflected by the Sustainability Leadership Award.”

Tyromer devulcanizes scrap tire rubber to produce a Tire-Derived Polymer (TDP) that can be used in new tire products. Because no chemicals are used in the process, TDP production is environmentally sustainable. Unlike other recycled rubber, TDP has excellent dynamic properties required for tire applications. In retreading, TDP can replace about 20% of tire rubber compound to lower material cost.

For more information about Tyromer and their product, please visit www.tyromer.com.