Tyromer Inc., a scrap tire devulcanization company, is now producing a high performance, non-chemical devulcanized rubber made from crumb or retread buffing in the United States.

Their tire-derived polymer or TDP can actually increase performance when incorporated into a pre-cure tread compound and costs less than virgin material. For Mold-Cure, Tyromer has partnered with Airboss Rubber Compounding to provide customized batches to meet specific needs, according to the Tire Retreading Information Bureau (TRIB).

The TDP, already used in OTR applications, can replace a pre-cure tread compound at 20%+ and is entirely made of recycled material.

The company’s vision, according to TRIB, is to soon close the loop and make tires a circular economy where scrap tire rubber can be turned into new tires in significant amounts.

The company, based out of Ontario, Canada, has two new production facilities in the works this year.

You can catch them at the upcoming 2018 TIA OTR Tire Conference.