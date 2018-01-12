TyreExpo Africa will return for its seventh year, taking place from April 10-12 at the Gallagher Convention Centre Hall in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trade expo will feature over 3,000 industry players from Africa and the surrounding regions to exchange ideas, expertise, products and innovations within Africa’s tire, automotive repair and maintenance and tire acessories market.

The African continent is one of the fastest growing markets for the global tire industry with rising passenger car and commercial vehicle sales as well as an expansion of the replacement tire market, according to the TyreExpo’s website.

For more on TyreExpoAfrica, visit www.tyrexpoafrica.com.