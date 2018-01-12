News/Tyrexpo
January 12, 2018

7th Annual TyrExpo Africa Returns in April

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Michelin Creates Europe North Region With New CEO

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

Anne Forristall Luke Elected to Serve on CMA

Tire Technology Expo to Return to Germany

Indiana Legislature Takes on Unsafe Used Tires

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Tyrexpo Africa 2018
TyrExpo Africa 2018 will take place in April in Johannesburg.

TyreExpo Africa will return for its seventh year, taking place from April 10-12 at the Gallagher Convention Centre Hall in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trade expo will feature over 3,000 industry players from Africa and the surrounding regions to exchange ideas, expertise, products and innovations within Africa’s tire, automotive repair and maintenance and tire acessories market.

The African continent is one of the fastest growing markets for the global tire industry with rising passenger car and commercial vehicle sales as well as an expansion of the replacement tire market, according to the TyreExpo’s website.

For more on TyreExpoAfrica, visit www.tyrexpoafrica.com.

Show Full Article