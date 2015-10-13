News/Bridgestone Americas
October 13, 2015

TWW Sole Distributor of LeMans Tire Line

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Valvoline Opens New HQ in Kentucky

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

Raybestos eCatalog Wins Award

Knoxville Shop Owners Arrested for Theft

Three States Target Used Tires in Legislation

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

McCarthy Tire Purchases Commercial Division of Sandone Tire

Cooper Launches Evolution H/T

Hankook Named 2016 GM Supplier of the Year

TIA ATS Class Coming to Seattle, Sarasota

LemansBridgestone Americas Tire Operations’ Tire Wholesale Warehouse will be the sole distributor of the LeMans tire line.

“The reliable performance of the LeMans all-season tire line demonstrates that value and quality can go hand-in-hand,” said Alan Starc, director of Tire Wholesale Warehouse. “TWW’s status as sole supplier of the LeMans tire brand will allow our independent dealer customers to create a point of differentiation in the market, helping set them apart from their competitors.”

The LeMans tire line includes three new all-season tires:

  • The LeMans Performance A/S for sports coupes, sedans and SUVs in sizes ranging from 17- to 22-inch diameters.
  • The LeMans Touring A/S for passenger cars, minivans and SUVs in 14- to 20-inch diameters
  • The LeMans SUV A/S tires for SUVs and pick-up trucks in 15- to 17-inch diameters.

TWW has 25 locations and recently opened a new location in Twinsburg, Ohio.

  • Eric Staples

    Great performance and Great value ! These Tires outperform Pirelli P Zeroes at less than half the cost . First day installed on my 2015 GTi I was able to notice a difference in wet conditions . Superior tread design and from what I understand and have been told first hand by the Shop owner who installed them. That they will last a lot longer too. The tread wear supersedes the wear rating . If you’re looking to buy great tires and not have to spend a fortune then these are the tires to go with .. 225 40 r18

Show Full Article