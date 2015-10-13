TWW Sole Distributor of LeMans Tire Line
Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations’ Tire Wholesale Warehouse will be the sole distributor of the LeMans tire line.
“The reliable performance of the LeMans all-season tire line demonstrates that value and quality can go hand-in-hand,” said Alan Starc, director of Tire Wholesale Warehouse. “TWW’s status as sole supplier of the LeMans tire brand will allow our independent dealer customers to create a point of differentiation in the market, helping set them apart from their competitors.”
The LeMans tire line includes three new all-season tires:
- The LeMans Performance A/S for sports coupes, sedans and SUVs in sizes ranging from 17- to 22-inch diameters.
- The LeMans Touring A/S for passenger cars, minivans and SUVs in 14- to 20-inch diameters
- The LeMans SUV A/S tires for SUVs and pick-up trucks in 15- to 17-inch diameters.
TWW has 25 locations and recently opened a new location in Twinsburg, Ohio.
Eric Staples