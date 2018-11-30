Tuffy Tire & Auto Centers in Florida Sold to New Owners

Existing Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers in Sanford and Oviedo, Florida were sold to Oviedo Tuff, LLC in late October, parent company Tuffy Tire & Auto Service said.

Husband and wife team Thomas and Ashley Reed, both automotive aftermarket veterans, have taken ownership of the shops and will also manage them. Tom is a seasoned ASE certified master mechanic. Owners of Oviedo Tuff include Nathan Trombetti, Trey Aulls and Joseph Muehl.

“This group has a firm grasp on the fundamentals of this business,” said Roger Hill, president and CEO of Tuffy Auto Centers. “They understand that in order to be successful, every repair must be completed right the first time with every customer leaving knowing their vehicle is dependable and safe to drive. We wish the group the best of luck and know they will do a great job with their new locations.”

Tuffy is one of the largest full-service automotive repair franchises in the country, specializing in alignments, brakes, air conditioning, tires, heating and cooling systems, starting and charging systems, oil changes, and general maintenance and repair. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, the group operates and franchises over 170 Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.