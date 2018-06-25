Tucker Introduces Tires, Shop, Service Catalog

In response to dealer demand, Tucker, a powersports aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distributor, released a new addition to its family of catalogs: Tires • Shop • Service.

Comprised of 866 pages of widely used products in powersports, Tucker Tires • Shop • Service contains the day-to-day items dealers, and their customers, use the most—plus a few extra categories with key items for service projects.

Products and categories include:

• Tires (Street, V-twin, Offroad, ATV/UTV)

• Tubes and Accessories

• Air and Oil Filters

• Batteries

• Battery Chargers and Accessories

• Spark Plugs

• Chemicals and Lubes

• Stands and Lifts

• Tools

• V-Twin Tools

• Shop Supplies and Hardware

• Trailers, Ramps and Tie Downs

• Security and Covers

• Cross Reference

View the online version of the 2019 Tucker Tires • Shop • Service catalog here.