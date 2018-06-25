Tucker Introduces Tires, Shop, Service Catalog
In response to dealer demand, Tucker, a powersports aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distributor, released a new addition to its family of catalogs: Tires • Shop • Service.
Comprised of 866 pages of widely used products in powersports, Tucker Tires • Shop • Service contains the day-to-day items dealers, and their customers, use the most—plus a few extra categories with key items for service projects.
Products and categories include:
• Tires (Street, V-twin, Offroad, ATV/UTV)
• Tubes and Accessories
• Air and Oil Filters
• Batteries
• Battery Chargers and Accessories
• Spark Plugs
• Chemicals and Lubes
• Stands and Lifts
• Tools
• V-Twin Tools
• Shop Supplies and Hardware
• Trailers, Ramps and Tie Downs
• Security and Covers
• Cross Reference
View the online version of the 2019 Tucker Tires • Shop • Service catalog here.