News/ATV tires
June 25, 2018

Tucker Introduces Tires, Shop, Service Catalog

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

John Bean’s B340 Digital Wheel Balancer Designed for Premium Performance

Tucker Introduces Tires, Shop, Service Catalog

ATEQ TPMS Releases Sync-ID, Increasing OBD Relearn Coverage

Online Auto Parts Sales to Break $10 Billion in 2018

Power Tool Institute Launches New Training Module

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

Mahle Introduces 10-Ton Wheel Lift

TireHub Seen as Positive for Goodyear Tire in Long Run, Longbow Research Reports

Tucker powersports tire catalog
Tucker’s newest catalog with a variety of tire offerings for the powersport segment.

In response to dealer demand, Tucker, a powersports aftermarket parts, accessories and apparel distributor, released a new addition to its family of catalogs: Tires • Shop • Service.

Comprised of 866 pages of widely used products in powersports, Tucker Tires • Shop • Service contains the day-to-day items dealers, and their customers, use the most—plus a few extra categories with key items for service projects.

Products and categories include:

• Tires (Street, V-twin, Offroad, ATV/UTV)
• Tubes and Accessories
• Air and Oil Filters
• Batteries
• Battery Chargers and Accessories
• Spark Plugs
• Chemicals and Lubes
• Stands and Lifts
• Tools
• V-Twin Tools
• Shop Supplies and Hardware
• Trailers, Ramps and Tie Downs
• Security and Covers
• Cross Reference

View the online version of the 2019 Tucker Tires • Shop • Service catalog here.

Show Full Article