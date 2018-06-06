Trump Administration Launches Investigation into Auto Imports

President Trump has instructed Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to initiate a Section 232 investigation to determine if the imports into the U.S. of automobiles, including SUVs, vans and light trucks, and automotive parts, threaten to impair national security.

According to Secretary Ross’ statement, imports of passenger vehicles have grown from 32 percent to 48 percent in the past 20 years, and U.S. employment in motor vehicle production declined by 22 percent from 1990 to 2017. A Wall Street Journal article indicates that the president is considering imposing tariffs as high as 25 percent.

The Auto Care Association is seeking input and data on how imports of automobiles and automotive parts impact your business and your customers. Please contact Aaron Lowe and Paul Fiore if you wish to provide information for the association’s submission.

The Federal Register notice outlines a comment and hearing process for interested parties to submit/present information pertinent to the investigation.

The Department of Commerce will recommend actions if it is determined that automobiles and/or automotive parts are being imported into the U.S. in quantities that threaten to impair national security.

Important dates:

June 22 – Due date for written comments, requests to appear at the hearing and a summary of expected testimony

– Due date for written comments, requests to appear at the hearing and a summary of expected testimony July 6 – Due date for rebuttal comments

– Due date for rebuttal comments July 19 – 20 – Public hearing at the Department of Commerce (Washington, D.C.)