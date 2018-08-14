Trucker Path, an app in the U.S. for over-the-road drivers, is now giving its members direct access to roadside service provided by Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Center (CTSC) locations. By working together, Trucker Path and Goodyear CTSC locations are able to offer support to drivers in the event that a tire-related issue occurs on the road, getting trucks back on the road quickly.

The company says Trucker Path members can utilize a “click-to-call” feature within the app that connects them directly to Goodyear roadside service, which is provided by nearly 200 Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers from coast to coast.

“We are excited to offer this valuable service to Trucker Path members,” said Dustin Lancy, marketing manager, Goodyear.

With more than 700,000 truck drivers as active monthly users, Trucker Path is one of America’s largest over-the-road driver communities. “Our members continually tell us how using our app improves life on the road by helping reduce the stress that comes with planning a trip, finding the best fuel prices or searching for safe parking,” said Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s chief business officer. “Our new relationship with Goodyear allows our app to provide even more value to our members by connecting them with top-notch roadside service with just a few simple taps.”

Trucker Path is the only app that showcases “truckers helping truckers” by crowdsourcing valuable truck parking space availability and weigh station open or close statuses.

To connect with roadside service provided by Goodyear CTSC locations, drivers simply go to the Trucker Path app menu, click on Roadside Assistance, click Goodyear and press the “call now” button on the landing page. Members also can save the dedicated Trucker Path roadside service number (1-833-861-6190) to their phone for instant connection to the service program. In addition, members can easily find the nearest Goodyear CTSC within the Trucker Path app by selecting “TIRES” in the “PIN” filter.

“By enabling our members to access roadside service from Goodyear CTSC locations by using the Trucker Path app, we are providing a solution that helps them get back on the road quickly and efficiently,” said Oliver. “This relationship is just one of the many benefits Trucker Path can offer its members who are embracing the power of our industry-leading mobile technology.”