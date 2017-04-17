TRMG Shares New Recommended Practices
The Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturer’s Group (TRMG) has completed additional recommended practices for retreading and repairing. These recommended practices will be available online through the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) website.
The recommended practices will be available for free on TRIB’s website. Hard copies are available for a small fee and can be purchased through TRIB’s online store.
“TRIB is glad to continue our partnership with TRMG to distribute these important documents,” said David Stevens, TRIB managing director. “Now, retreaders and tire repair companies all over the world will have free access to the best practices for tire retreading and proper tire repair.”
Available recommended practices include:
- Industry Recommended Practices for Tire Retreading and Tire Repairing
- RP-01-03 Retreading Bias Ply Medium Truck Tires
- RP-01/02-04 Solvent-Based Cements Used for Tire Retreading and Repairing
- RP-01-05 Retread Heat and Thermocouple Studies for Proper Cure Times
- RP-01-07 Extruder Operation in Retread Shops
- RP-01-08 Retreading Radial Ply Off-the-Road Tires
- RP-01-09 Retreading Bias Ply Off-the-Road Tires
- RP-01/02-10 Retread and Repair Materials Glossary of Terms
- RP-02-12 Tools Recommended for Tire Repairs
- RP-02-15 Classification and Application of Cushion Gums and Repair Materials
- RP-02-17 Section Repair of Radial Ply Truck Tires in a Full Service Repair Facility
- RP-01-18 Envelope and Curing Tube Care