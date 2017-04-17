TRMG Shares New Recommended Practices

The Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturer’s Group (TRMG) has completed additional recommended practices for retreading and repairing. These recommended practices will be available online through the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) website.

The recommended practices will be available for free on TRIB’s website. Hard copies are available for a small fee and can be purchased through TRIB’s online store.

“TRIB is glad to continue our partnership with TRMG to distribute these important documents,” said David Stevens, TRIB managing director. “Now, retreaders and tire repair companies all over the world will have free access to the best practices for tire retreading and proper tire repair.”

Available recommended practices include: