Italian retread equipment manufacturer TRM has inked a deal with Shamrock Marketing to be the authorized dealer of its new line of automated retreading equipment for the U.S. market

The new line, called “Latitude”, is built around a robotic style buffing machine that is designed to minimize process time, cut labor and increase consistency in buff texture, according to a press release. The equipment line will be officially launched in March during the Mid-American-Truck-Show in Louisville, Kentucky, where Shamrock Marketing is based.

“Our vision is to bring automation to the retreading process and offer a complete alternative to the market in the U.S.,” said Alessandro Villa, general manager of TRM. “We believe that our portfolio combined with the service and support of Shamrock offers an unbeatable value to the end client.”

With its Latitude series, TRM aims to help retreading be more competitive with cheap, new tires by automating the retread process. The process requires fewer plant technicians and may help retreaders overcome labor challenges, according to the release.

“The future of retreading is automation that produces a better-quality retread, faster, smarter, and at a lower cost,” said Doug Conley, vice president of Shamrock Marketing. “TRM has the heritage, experience, know-how, and resources to bring the retread process to a level of automation that will help ensure retreading’s future.”