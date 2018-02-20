Trinseo, a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, will highlight its latest products and technologies from February 20-22, 2018 at the Tire Technology Expo 2018 in Hannover, Germany.

At the exhibition, Trinseo will display S-SBR grades that address balancing energy efficiency with good processability. Attendees will also receive an update on Trinseo’s new S-SBR pilot plant and the capacity expansion at its manufacturing plant in Schkopau, Germany.

“The strategic investments in our new S-SBR pilot plant and manufacturing plant ensures our customers’ competitiveness by accelerating the time to market for new performance tire innovations,” said Samer Al Jabi, Trinseo’s global business director of synthetic rubber. “The pilot plant will deliver sufficient quantities of diverse S-SBR formulations required for real-life tire testing, meeting our customers’ growing needs for reduced product validation time.”

During the Expo, Trinseo’s Dr. Sandra Hofmann, technology and innovation director of synthetic rubber, and Dr. Sven Thiele, Trinseo’s research and development leader of process and product development anionic, will present advanced solution-styrene butadiene rubbers (S-SBR), butadiene rubbers (BR) and new technologies designed to achieve low rolling resistance, greater tire safety and enhanced processability.

Thiele will present on the latest product developments in “S-SBR for Energy-efficient and Safe Tires” from 2-2:25 p.m. Feb. 20. Hofmann will present “Advanced S-SBR and BR: Addressing the Tire Industry Challenges” and cover how Trinseo’s product portfolio helps customers stay at the forefront of future labeling requirements as well as CO 2 reduction targets. Her presentation will take place from 9:50-10:15 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Trinseo will be located in Hall 20, booth 2214.