AWP Tires
September 28, 2017

Trident Rolls Out AWP Tires

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Trident has announced a new line of solid AWP tires for rough-terrain scissor lifts and boom lifts.

The tires feature a low profile section with extra deep tread and are designed for elevated work platforms ranging from 20-ft. rough-terrain scissors to 150-ft. boom lifts. Solid construction ensures no flats and resistance to damage. According to the company, the Trident solid AWP tires offer three times the service life of equivalent pneumatic foam-filled tires. The products are supplied ready-to-fit and wheel assemblies. Range of the product offering includes solid replacements for popular pneumatic sizes and include: 445/50D710, 445/65D22.5, 385/65D22.5, 385/65D19.5, 15-625, 355/55D625.

For more information visit www.trident-intl.com.

