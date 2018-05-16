Trident Releases Over Tire Tracks for Skid Steer Loaders

Trident International has developed an Over Tire Tracks (OTT) solution for skid steer applications. The product features interconnected, abrasion-resistant steel segments that are looped over the tires and the open ends are fastened to make an endless track belt, thus providing tracked mobility with high floatation. The fitment is simple and can be installed in under an hour.

Additional features of the Trident OTT include:

Increased traction and floatation to enable skid steer loaders to operate in virtually any environment;

A design that supports the use of the tracks on hard surfaces such as cement, concrete and asphalt without causing any surface damage (see . the video here: https://youtu.be/oD3hXxtVJWs);

A solution to bridge the gap between wheeled and tracked mobility by converting the wheeled skid loader into a tracked loader.

Established in 1997, Trident International specializes in the design, development and supply of industrial tires and rubber tracks for compact construction equipment. Learn more at http://www.trident-intl.com/us/.