Trico’s Launches New Football-themed ‘Big Game’ Campaign

Trico Products Corp. has launched a new football-themed campaign – Trico Big Game 2017 – to educate consumers on the importance of preventative wiper blade maintenance for safe driving.

With the campaign, Trico parallels the safety measures used to reduce the risk of injury for professional football players to preventative wiper blade maintenance to prepare for hazardous driving conditions before they hit.

The Trico Big Game 2017 campaign will also feature a sweepstakes where participants will have the chance to win two tickets to the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis and one of 51 pairs of Trico Force wiper blades.

“Aligning ourselves with the excitement of the big game is a great way to expand the reach of this important driver safety message,” said Dawn Gonzalez, brand manager at Trico Products Corp. “And with 100 years of experience in wiper blade innovation, Trico is a trusted resource for a wide range of industry-leading solutions to protect drivers in all weather conditions.”

Trico will continue to have social media and print advertisement initiatives to further promote the campaign and sweepstakes.

To learn more about the campaign or enter the sweepstakes, visit tricowipers.com/biggame. The contest closes on Feb. 28.