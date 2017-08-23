Trico Releases Video to Promote Wiper Maintenance

In an effort to promote the importance of preemptive wiper maintenance, Trico released an “absurd” defensive driving class video.

The video features an overly eager instructor put unwilling students through a series of absurd driving simulations involving a pudding truck, blindfolded obstacle courses and ridiculous role playing.

“The importance of regular wiper blade replacement for clear visibility in all weather conditions is a critical message to deliver to drivers,” said Kevin O’Dowd, vice president and chief marketing officer. “Trico released this video to serve as an unconventional, entertaining reminder of this message.”

This video is part of a larger Trico campaign that aims to place preventative maintenance top-of-mind.

In addition to the full-version video, Trico compiled two, shorter episodes highlighting some of the interactions between the class instructor and his students. The videos are available on Trico’s YouTube Channel.