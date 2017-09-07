Trico Products Celebrates 100 Years of Wiper Blade Innovation

Trico Products Corp. is celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

Trico manufactured its first wiper blade in 1917. A hundred years and more than 1,000 patents later, the company has several facilities throughout North America, and has spent the past century expanding globally, opening divisions in the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and China.

“Trico’s 100th year anniversary gives us the opportunity to not only celebrate the success of the company, but also reflect on the fact that our products have been helping drivers stay safe on the road for many years,” said James Croston, global director of aftermarket marketing at Trico. “Developing wiper systems that help enhance driver visibility and safety has always been our number one priority.”