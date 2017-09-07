News/100 year anniversary
September 7, 2017

Trico Products Celebrates 100 Years of Wiper Blade Innovation

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Sponsor of FC Harlem

TBC Corp. Expands Mud Claw Extreme MT Line

Kumho Hires New Managing Director

Hercules Introduces New Line of Specialty Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Features NFL Coach Jon Gruden in Videos

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Neal to Head Up Bridgestone OTR Business

Trico Products Corp. is celebrating its 100th year anniversary.

Trico manufactured its first wiper blade in 1917. A hundred years and more than 1,000 patents later, the company has several facilities throughout North America, and has spent the past century expanding globally, opening divisions in the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and China.

“Trico’s 100th year anniversary gives us the opportunity to not only celebrate the success of the company, but also reflect on the fact that our products have been helping drivers stay safe on the road for many years,” said James Croston, global director of aftermarket marketing at Trico. “Developing wiper systems that help enhance driver visibility and safety has always been our number one priority.”

Show Full Article