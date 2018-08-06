TRIB to Present at CalRecycle 2018 California Tire Conference

David Stevens, managing director for the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB), and Joshua Abell, franchise development manager for Bridgestone Americas, will present information about current trends, environmental and economic benefits and the unique challenges facing the retreading industry at the CalRecycle 2018 California Tire Conference.

Register today to open the door to networking opportunities between you, your company, the tire recycling industry and state and local agencies. You will also learn about how the buffings your company may produce are being used as a feedstock material to produce a variety of tire-derived products (e.g. storm water gaskets, flooring, playground, sport surfacing) and other end uses.

At the conference, attendees will also be able to learn about a new program called the California State Agency Buy Recycled Campaign (SABRC). SABRC is a joint effort between the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recover (CalRecycle) and the Department of General Services (DGS) to implement state law requiring state agencies and the legislature to purchase recycled-content products (RCP). The SABRC qualified product category list includes “Tires (Retreaded Tires).”

See below for more details on the conference.

The 2018 California Tire Conference is beneficial for those involved or interested in future tire recycling trends and strategies in the U.S. and Europe, tire-derived products and markets, retreading, reuse of end-of-life synthetic turf systems, tire-derived aggregate applications and hot topics in tire recycling, TRIB says. The two-day event will provide attendees with a wealth of industry information and networking opportunities. For more detailed information, visit the conference website.

Conference and Reception Schedule: Wednesday, Aug. 29

Registration: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Presentations: 7:30 a.m.– 5:15 p.m.

Networking Reception and Tire-Derived Table Top Displays: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Registration/Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. – 8:340 a.m.

Presentations: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.