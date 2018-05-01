Triangle Tire Introduces All-Position Radial Tire for the U.S. Market

Triangle Tire USA has introduced the Triangle TRS02 premium all-position tire.

The TRS02 is a “practical solution” for regional and urban haul operations, the company says. The tire delivers long original tread life and has superior cornering and traction capabilities. It’s also built upon a durable casing to allow for multiple retreads.

“With its combination of performance and competitive pricing, the TRS02 provides a very practical solution for regional fleets wanting to increase their tire performance and reduce tire operating costs,” said Rick Phillips, vice president of sales for Triangle Tire USA.

The tire features a split layer compound which the company says gives it long tread life while reducing rolling resistance. Its wider footprint also contributes to extended removal miles. Triangle’s variable sipe concept and undulating tread-base grooves improve cornering and overall handling, the company says.

The tire comes in 10 sizes ranging from 265/70R19.5 to 11R24.5. Ply ratings range from 14 to 20. It is backed by a “best in class” warranty including a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, five-year casing warranty, three retread warranty and free replacement during first the 50% of treadwear if the tire becomes unserviceable due to workmanship or material defects.

For more information, call 1-888-TIRE-745 (888-847-3745) or email [email protected].