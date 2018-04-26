Triangle Tire Hires New VP of Finance and Operations

Triangle Tire USA has announced that longtime tire industry executive Campbell Metcalfe has joined the company as vice president of finance and operations.

“Campbell is a great addition to the Triangle Tire team as we continue to expand our distribution footprint in the US,” said Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA. “He has more than two decades of tire industry experience and a proven track record in forecasting and budgets, strategic planning, process improvements, and operations management. His past experience as a tire manufacturing plant controller will be particularly beneficial as the company moves forward with building our plant in North Carolina.”

Metcalfe was most recently vice president of supply chain management for the Resource Label Group in Franklin, TN. Prior to that, he served in a variety of financial management positions for Bridgestone Americas from 1994 to 2015. Those positions included finance director and controller of Firestone Industrial Products, the Oklahoma City plant and the Aiken, SC, plant.

He holds a MBA in finance and operations from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and a BBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Triangle Tyre Group, China’s largest privately-owned tire manufacturer, established its U.S. headquarters in Franklin, located just south of Nashville in Williamson County, in 2016.

In December 2017, the company announced that Edgecombe County in North Carolina will be the location for its first manufacturing facility in the United States. The plant represents an investment of nearly $580 million by the tire company and will eventually employ up to 800 people when fully operational.