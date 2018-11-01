Triangle Tire Announces 90-Day Guarantee on TBR Tires, 30-Day on OTR Tires

Triangle Tire USA announced at the 2018 SEMA Show that the company is now backing its truck and bus radials (TBR) with a 90-day total satisfaction guarantee. It is also backing its OTR tires with a 30-day guarantee.

If customers are not 100% satisfied with their Triangle TBR tires, they can bring them back to the dealer where they purchased the tires within 90 days of purchase for a full refund; 30 days for OTR tires.

“These satisfaction guarantees speak to the confidence we have in the quality of our products and provides our dealers an important selling tool to introduce the brand to their customers,” said Rick Phillips, vice president of sales for Triangle Tire USA.

Triangle TBR tires are also backed with a 50% free replacement warranty. If any Triangle TBR tire becomes unserviceable during the first 50% of the original tread life, the tire will be replaced free of charge to the customer. This is in addition to a standard prorated tire replacement warranty,

Triangle TBR casings are warranted for workmanship and materials for up to three retreads for a period of no less than five years (seven years on premium products).

A total of 44 Triangle TBR tires, including five SmartWay-verified products, are available to U.S. fleets and owner-operators for long haul, regional, urban/P&D and mixed service applications.

Many of the company’s most popular TBR tread patterns, along with select consumer and OTR tires, will be on display at booth #43177 in the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.