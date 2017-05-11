Triangle Opens its First U.S. Warehouse

Triangle Tire USA has officially announced the opening of its first U.S. warehouse, located in an existing building in Madison, Tenn. The facility will supply OTR, medium/heavy truck, passenger/LT, and ST radial products to its distributor and dealer customers across the U.S.

Triangle has contracted with a third-party logistics company, ProAdvantage, to handle the warehousing, inventory management and shipping of the tires. While exact size of the entire storage facility was not available at press time, the company did say that the space includes 53,000 square feet available for expansion by Triangle Tire as needed.

“Opening our first warehouse here is an important step toward our goal of establishing strategic, long-term relationships with key distributors and dealers across the U.S.,” said Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA, adding that the company will open additional warehouses as its distribution footprint expands.

China’s largest privately owned tire manufacturer, Triangle Tyre Group in 2016 established its U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tenn., just south of Nashville. Before that, in 2011, the company opened a technical center in Akron, Ohio, to help develop consumer and commercial tires specifically for the U.S. market.

Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd., the parent company of Triangle Tire USA, last year publicly stated that it is investigating opening a new plant outside of China. While the company did not specify North America at a target location, it would be part of the consideration set according to sources within the organization.

Triangle Tire USA is the wholly owned subsidiary of Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd. On the commercial side, the company offers a broad range of medium radial truck tires to the trucking industry. It also has a full range of off-the-road (OTR) radial and bias products, including giant radials for the construction, mining and aggregates industries. On the consumer side, Triangle Tire USA has a comprehensive line of passenger and light truck tires, including ultra-high performance (UHP), winter and specialty trailer tires.