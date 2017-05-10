Tri-Ace Awarding $50,000 to Baja 1000 Winner

In its second year working with the Score Baja 1000, Tri-Ace Wheel and Tire Corp. announced it will award $50,000 to any team that wins the race this November on its tires.

“This is great news for all the SCORE teams planning on racing this historic race. We congratulate Tri-Ace on their generous support program for our participating teams,” said Jim Ryan, marketing and sales director for Score International.

Tri-Ace tires must be used on their racecar from start through finish in order to qualify for the $50,000.