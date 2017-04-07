Trelleborg Increases Pricing
Trelleborg Wheel Systems is hiking its prices by 7% for all industrial and construction products in the U.S.
The tiremaker cites increasing raw materials cost for the price increase. Price increases are effective May 1.
