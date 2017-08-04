TravelCenters of America Launches New Blog

TravelCenters, operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands, has updated their website to include a blog. The “Back on the Road” blog shares driving and truck related content plus the latest news and information from TravelCenters.

“We are excited to introduce our blog to the driving community,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters. “It has already proven to be a wonderful added resource with expert advice on maintenance, stories of the road, and entertaining articles for drivers of all ages.”

You can find “Back on the Road” on the TA/Petro website click here.