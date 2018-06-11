TravelCenters Accepting Citizen Driver Nominations

TravelCenters of America, operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen Drivers. The program, launched in 2013, is designed to recognize professional drivers who evoke public respect for the truck driving profession through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership.

Anyone — fleet owners and executives, co-workers, friends, family members, trucking organization members, trucking industry customers — may nominate a professional driver for the honor. Nomination forms, rules and other information can be found at www.ta-petro.com/citizendriver . Nominations will be accepted through September 30, 2018.

The 2019 Citizen Driver honorees will be announced at a special ceremony. Over the course of five years, there have been 31 Citizen Drivers and each have had the TA-Petro site of their choice named after them in their honor.

“We always enjoy this time of year, when the nomination period opens in search for our next set of Citizen Drivers. We encourage everyone that knows or works with professional drivers to think about who stands out and nominate them. It’s an honor, every year, to get to know the nominees and to read the stories that have made an impact on the people they interact with every day,” said Barry Richards, President and COO of TravelCenters.

Our industry-expert judging team had a difficult time narrowing down the 2018 nominees to a group of finalists, and eventually honorees. Five nominees became Citizen Drivers and had a TA or Petro location of their choice named for them. The signs will be changed at these locations and dedication ceremonies will take place over the coming weeks. The ceremony dates and times are: