TrakMotive Launches New Mobile App For Easy Parts Lookup

TrakMotive, a manufacturer of CV axles, driveshafts and window regulators, has launched an online parts application lookup, which can be used on multiple mobile platforms, including Apple iOS and Android devices. The new TrakMotive Mobile app by ShowMeTheParts is free and now available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.

This convenient app will allow users to quickly and easily find the correct TrakMotive part using their smartphones or tablets. Users can search for compatible parts by vehicle make and model, part number, cross reference and most importantly, VIN.

Vince McMahon, president of TrakMotive, said, “This will give the users of our product additional tools to keep TrakMotive in the leadership role of the category. When we couple this new technology with the superb company metrics like high order fill rates, quick order turnaround and our customer-centric programs, TrakMotive truly provides a winning combination of product, support and service for our entire customer base. Stay tuned for more exciting enhancements coming soon.”

The TrakMotive Mobile app offers a direct connection to parts information for all product categories, offering opportunities to maximize sales and include additional links to contact TrakMotive for more information or technical support.

To find the mobile app, click here for Apple iOS phones and click here for Android phones.

In addition to the mobile apps, application lookup also is available on TrakMotive’s online application catalog, ShowMeTheParts.