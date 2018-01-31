Bridgestone Expands TPMS Solutions with Launch of PressureStat for OTR Tires

Bridgestone Americas has launched PressureStat, a TPMS system for 49-inch and below OTR tires in the construction, quarry, underground hard rock and port industries.

The new device provides instant access to important tire pressure and temperature data, allowing customers to manage air pressure on a real-time basis.

“At Bridgestone, we take pride in producing best in class products and delivering solutions-based technology to help our customers lower their total cost of ownership,” said Rob Seibert, director of marketing for Bridgestone’s off-road tire operations. “We recognized an opportunity to expand our TPMS offering beyond giant radial tires to empower our OTR customers across our entire portfolio of products. With the PressureStat system, they not only can improve tire performance but also increase job site safety and reduce unplanned down time.”

In the OTR sector, tire pressure is one of the most important aspects of vehicle maintenance because if not checked, it can create uneven wear on tires and lead to poor overall performance.

The device also features alerts for the driver to know of potential issues before they impact operations. Its Bluetooth connectivity allows for operators to see real-time tire pressure updates on their mobile device and get instant inspection reports for an entire fleet through Bridgestone’s TreadStat and Rim Management software on their desktop, tablet or mobile device.

Last year, Bridgestone launched its Firestone VersaBuilt tire line for OTR vehicles during the 2017 ConExpo-Con/Agg Conference in Las Vegas. The radial VersaBuilt tires are designed to perform across a wide variety of environments, applications and equipment, Tire Review reported last year.