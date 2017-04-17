Toyota Recognizes Toyo

Toyo Tire North America’s OE department has earned a 2016 Certificate of Achievement from Toyota Motor North America for Quality Performance Achievement.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Toyota for our ability to meet their rigorous demand for tires that deliver exceptional quality and performance,” said Jim Hawk, president of Toyo Tire North America OE Sales. “This Certificate of Achievement is recognition of our team’s continued success in meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations with products of outstanding quality.”

Toyo Tires has supplied OE tires to Toyota since 2010.