Submit Your Shots to Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Gallery Contest

Calling all automotive photographers! The third annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Gallery contest is now live.

Through Aug. 6, photographers can submit their “Night Shots” for the chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii, a feature in Super Street magazine and exclusive Toyo Tires x in4mation merchandise. To enter a photo into the contest, click here.

The first place winner will win a trip for two to Hawaii and their winning photograph will be published in Super Street magazine. In addition, the first place winner and 19 finalists will have their photographs on display during the Toyo Tires Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery. All winners will also receive exclusive Toyo Tires x in4mation merchandise.

Submit photographs and find contest details at https://woobox.com/v44ar4. Entries will be judged based on their originality; artistic composition and technical aspect; and embodiment of the Toyo Tires’ brand and lifestyle. Submissions are due no later than Aug. 6 at midnight.

Details on the third annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery will be announced soon on the Toyo Tires Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.