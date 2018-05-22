Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. is promoting the importance of proper tire maintenance during National Tire Safety Week, May 21 to May 28, 2018. Presented by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and supported by industry partners such as Toyo Tires, National Tire Safety Week is designed to educate motorists about the importance of tire safety and proper maintenance.

The USTMA recommends that consumers “Know Your Roll” and check tire pressures every month and before hitting the road when taking a vacation. While modern vehicles are equipped with tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), many of these systems alert consumers once tires are 25% under-inflated. Damage to tires may have already occurred.

Educate your customers by showing them where to easily locate the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended tire pressures on the tire placard. This can be found on the door jamb, glove box, trunk lid or fuel door. The vehicle’s owner’s manual will also have information about pressures, while periodic inspections by your team or another local tire dealer are advisable for catching other potential issues such as chassis alignment problems.

Other helpful tips are explained in a series of informative tire maintenance videos at toyotires.com/tires-101. In addition, the Find Tires link on toyotires.com allows consumers to search for their specific vehicle and the recommended tire inflation pressures. For custom vehicles with plus fitments, they can also locate the plus size that is on the vehicle and the recommended inflation pressures for that size.

“Good tire maintenance is easy when you know what to do,” said Tim Chaney, vice president of marketing with Toyo Tire U.S.A. “In addition to providing peace of mind while traveling, well-maintained tires can optimize your vehicle’s economy. That is a bonus with today’s escalating prices at the pump.”

To learn more about the full line of lifestyle products for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks from Toyo Tires, go to toyotires.com. For additioaln tire maintenance facts and information to share with your customers, go to USTMA’s page at https://www.ustires.org/tire-care-essentials.