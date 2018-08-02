Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.has launched the all-new Proxes Sport max performance summer tire, now available in the United States.

The Proxes Sport creates a greater connection to the road with improved contact, improved grip and improved handling, Toyo says. The combination of proprietary Nano Balance Technology with a unique tread design delivers these enhancements in wet and dry conditions.

Nano Balance Technology contributes to more precisely arranged molecules in the tread compound of the tire, the company says. The result is a new, high-grip silica tread compound that delivers handling and improved grip in wet and dry conditions.

From the outside, the Proxes Sport has a unique tread pattern that adds to the performance of the tire. The taper design grips the road for improved contact and handling while also enhancing wet and dry braking. The rib design creates more even contact pressure for improved braking and handling.

For vehicles running 285 widths and above, the Proxes Sport has an additional center rib to help maintain optimum contact with the road.

“With state-of-the-art technology and design, Proxes Sport is the new flagship for our legendary line of Proxes high performance tires,” said Kevin Arima, senior product manager of product planning and technical services for Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Performance plus an extensive size line-up makes it a go-to tire for dealers and drivers outfitting a broad range of modern sports cars and luxury sedans.”

Available in nearly 70 sizes, fitting 17- to 20-inch wheels, Proxes Sport replaces Proxes 1 and Proxes T1 Sport in the current Toyo Tires line-up. The max performance summer tire also comes with a 25,000-mile warranty and is backed by the Toyo Tires 500 Mile Trial Offer.

To learn more about the new Proxes Sport max performance summer tire from Toyo Tires, visit ToyoTires.com/Proxes.