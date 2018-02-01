Toyo Tires Announces Organizational Restructure, Personnel Changes

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. has announced changes to its organizational structure, assignments for corporate officers and personnel changes, taking effect the start of February.

Toyo’s President and CEO Takashi Shimizu said in a press release that the company changed its organizational structure to better align with its operational functions and reinforce management in each of the company’s divisions: R&D, sales, production and other corporate functions. He also said changes are in response to the “Digital Revolution (AI/IoT)” and various trends in the automobile industry including connected, autonomous, shared and service, and electric vehicles.

To view all structural and personnel changes, click here.