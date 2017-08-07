Toyo Tires Announces the Climbkhana Sweepstakes

Toyo Tires has announced the start of the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes. One winner will receive the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Experience, which includes two round-trip flights to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to meet Ken Block at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on September 24, 2017.

The winner and a guest will attend an exclusive event supported by Microsoft and Hoonigan at The Petersen to watch the world premiere of Climbkhana, an action-filled video starring Block piloting his “Hoonicorn RTR V2” Ford Mustang up Colorado’s 14,115-foot Pike’s Peak. The 1,400-hp “Hoonicorn” relied on Toyo Proxes R888R tires to make the ascent up the winding mountain in the video.

The sweepstakes will end August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Enter for a chance to win at Petersen.org/Climbkhana.