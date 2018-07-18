Toyo Tire U.S.A. Grows Its Sales Team

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. says the company is making several changes within its sales department to better support the company’s growing business and dealer network.

Joining the company as director of sales, national strategic accounts is Rob Lovi. Lovi has 14 years of tire industry experience including in management at Michelin North America. He served the last 10 years as vice president of sales and marketing for Vector Fleet Management, LLC. Lovi is a graduate of Concordia University with a degree in Economics. Lovi joins Sam Felberbaum, director of sales for the west, and Mike Snyder, director of sales for the east. All report to Randy Gaetz, senior vice president of sales for Toyo Tires.

In the commercial sales division, Mike Graber has been promoted to director of sales, commercial tires. He most recently served as senior product manager for commercial truck tires and prior to that was a member of the Toyo Tires commercial sale team. Bill Barfield, former director of sales for commercial tires, has taken on the brand-new role of corporate training manager to support a growing field staff and network of commercial tire dealers. Both Barfield and Graber also report to Randy Gaetz.

“The Toyo Tires brand continues to grow in the U.S. and we are pleased to announce these new positions within our field sales organization,” said Gaetz. “We are better positioned to serve our dealers and to support the sales of premium Toyo Tires products.”

To learn about the full line of passenger car, light truck and commercial tires from Toyo Tires, go to toyotires.com.