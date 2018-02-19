Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. to Change its Name

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co.’s board of directors passed a resolution to change the company’s name to Toyo Tire Corporation, effective January 2019.

The company said the name change reflects its increasing focus on “mobility” at its core field of business, according to a press release on Supplier Insight.

Tyrepress reported that the company’s new name must be approved as a partial amendment to the firm’s Articles of Incorporation at its shareholders meeting March 29.

According to Toyo Tire & Rubber, the decision to change its trade name also “further accelerate the increase in corporate value by expanding the global business and strengthening the brand business,” Tyrepress reported.

This story will be updated.