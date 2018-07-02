News/TireHub
July 2, 2018

Toyo Tire Adds TireHub as Authorized Distributor

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

How to Measure SEM Performance at Your Tire Shop | The ABCs of SEM, Part 2

Avoiding Wheel Damage | Tire Service 101

Tire Industry Backs New Standards for Environmental Labeling

Yokohama Tire Adds New Size to 902L UWB Tire

Continental Tire Recalls More Than 5,000 Commercial Tires in North America

Bridgestone Launches New Retail Showroom Program for Tire Dealers

AAA: Worn Tires Put Drivers At Risk

Bridgestone Dropping ATD for Passenger, LT Tire Distribution

Moody's Again Places ATD Rating Under Review

U.S. Supreme Court Rules States Can Force Online Retailers to Collect Sales Tax

Toyo Tires TireHub

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. has added TireHub as an authorized distributor. The new national distributor will offer Toyo’s dealer rewards program through its network.

TireHub, the company Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Bridgestone Americas created to merge their tire distribution, will give dealers on-demand access to passenger and light truck tires from the two companies, Toyo as well as their affiliated brands including Firestone, Dunlop, Fuzion, Kelly and LeMans tires.

TireHub will also offer dealer programs including: Goodyear’s G3 Xpress Dealer Program; Bridgestone’s Associate Dealer Program; the Toyo Driven Dealer Program; and TireHub Plus, a program that rewards retailers for their loyalty and gives them quarterly and annual support based on tire purchases.

This story will be updated. 

Show Full Article