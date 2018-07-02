Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. has added TireHub as an authorized distributor. The new national distributor will offer Toyo’s dealer rewards program through its network.

TireHub, the company Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Bridgestone Americas created to merge their tire distribution, will give dealers on-demand access to passenger and light truck tires from the two companies, Toyo as well as their affiliated brands including Firestone, Dunlop, Fuzion, Kelly and LeMans tires.

TireHub will also offer dealer programs including: Goodyear’s G3 Xpress Dealer Program; Bridgestone’s Associate Dealer Program; the Toyo Driven Dealer Program; and TireHub Plus, a program that rewards retailers for their loyalty and gives them quarterly and annual support based on tire purchases.

This story will be updated.