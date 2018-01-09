Toyo, Nitto to Showcase New Tires at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyo Tires will showcase new Toyo and Nitto Tires at the Tokyo Auto Salon from Jan. 12-14 at Makuhari Meese, the convention center in Chiba, Japan.

Nitto plans to unveil its “Invo” tire for luxury sport ultra high performance (UHP), and the “Terra Grappler”, a large-diameter tire for SUVs. Nitto’s booth will also showcase tires released in the Japan market this year, such as the UHP tire NT555 G2 and SUV tire NT421Q, according to a press release.

Nitto’s booth will also display vehicles that will compete in American off-road race King of the Hammers as well as vehicles such as the Dodge Challenger, featured in the film “The Fast and The Furious.”

At the Toyo Tires booth, the company will feature its large-diameter tires and mounted on vehicles from American pickup trucks to European sports cars made for racing and SUVs.